AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End Opens

ST. LOUIS — AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End, a seven-story 192-room hotel, is now open after a multi-million dollar, ground-up build by St. Louis’ Koplar Properties in partnership with Homebase Partners and Concord Hospitality Enterprises. Located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the hotel is in the city’s retail district and at the eastern edge of Forest Park. The 94,300 square foot hotel features a fitness center, small meeting and event space, and a food and beverage program at the AC Kitchen and AC Lounge. This is the first AC Hotel to enter the St. Louis market.

Located in the Central West End neighborhood, the hotel is surrounded by sidewalk cafes, restaurants, local coffee shops, boutiques, and more. Across the street sits St. Louis’ Forest Park with lakes, woods, a golf course, and free museums and attractions including the St. Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Steps away are Barnes Jewish Medical Center, Shriners Hospital for Children, Washington University in St. Louis campus, and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. AC Hotel St. Louis plans to include St. Louis’ local culture, specifically in the arts, attractions, and cuisine.

HomeBase Partners’ Founder and Owner Andy Holloran said, “Together with the Koplar family and Concord Hospitality, HomeBase Partners is excited to bring the AC St. Louis hotel to market in the heart of the vibrant Central West End. Within walking distance to so many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, Forest Park, and the incredible medical campus anchored by Barnes Jewish, Children’s, and Washington University, the AC Hotel is a much needed and welcome addition.”

AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End blends St. Louis’ landscape with minimalist design and features artwork from St. Louis-born artist John O’ Hara, who was commissioned for a piece featured in the AC Kitchen and dining area of the hotel. O’Hara is a self-taught artist known for his abstract decorative art. His work is included in public and private collections around the world, including designer Michael Kors’ showrooms in Milan, Paris, London, and New York.

Design

AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End fits into the modern surroundings of the neighborhood, among its art galleries, public artwork, and homes. The design creates a retreat for guests. On the exterior, a natural facade stands out with wood accents, ivy walls, and greenery.

Design firm DLR Group worked on the hotel’s interior design, which hosts a blend of European-inspired motif and comfort, with decor, natural wood, and marble throughout the property. Upon entering the lobby, check-in desks have a leather mosaic in shades of black, grey, and metallic colors. The lobby also includes a communal space with a double-sided fireplace built into a marble wall, which serves as a living room and informal business hub.

“The hotel design is purposeful, simplistic, and elegant while staying true to our unique aesthetic,” says General Manager Candice Woodring. “We’ve tailored our experiences for business travelers, leisure enthusiasts, and locals to all find something at our property. Whether it’s a chic guest room after a long flight or Spanish tapas, signature cocktails, and local craft beer with friends, we’ve got something for everyone—business or pleasure.”

Guestrooms

Furnished with 192 guestrooms, including 114 King sized beds, the design is has clean lines, angles, pops of marble, and European influence. Design elements help guests unwind, including bedding, a workspace, open closet concepts designed to create ease of access and visibility, as well as Korres bath amenities made with natural ingredients.

Each guestroom has outlets including a personal in-room coffee maker, temperature-controlled smart refrigerator, and a safe. Rooms also have technologies including 55-inch smart televisions with app streaming and free internet access throughout the property. In addition to in-room amenities, each floor features a hydration station with glass carafes and purified water.

Additional amenities include a fitness center with Peloton, cardio equipment, free weights, and the AC Store with locally-sourced snacks, sweets, beverages, and other local products. Self-parking is available in the Argyle garage.

Food and Beverage

From breakfast in the AC Kitchen to cocktails and tapas in the AC Lounge, the hotel’s European inspiration can be seen throughout the guest experience, including on-site dining. Breakfast at the AC Kitchen features selections such as croissants, as well as Berkel sliced La Quercia prosciutto. The AC kitchen will also offer a menu for guests and locals with items such as breakfast Cazuela, and Nutella and orange Belgium waffles.

The AC Lounge has an ambient double-sided fireplace, ample seating, and a minimalist design. A gathering place, the AC Lounge, features small plates after 5 p.m. and signature cocktails like its namesake AC-GT (a custom gin and tonic), served in a cocktail glass with etchings that discreetly guide the perfect ratio of ingredients.

Meetings & Events

AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End will also serve as a destination for business meetings and social events. The hotel has flexible space to accommodate small business meetings, social functions, rehearsal dinners, and celebrations. A conference room is equipped with complimentary internet, a 137” drop screen, and a projector, as well as a separate pre-function space. The hotel can provide an area for private meetings and networking events. The property has also partnered with a neighboring restaurant, Edera Italian Eatery, to host larger events with menus from Edera’s Executive Chef, Andrew Simon.