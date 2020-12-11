Oracle Hospitality’s Alex Alt Joins AHLA Board

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Building on record levels of membership and engagement at an unprecedented time for the hospitality industry, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced that Alex Alt, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Hospitality, has joined its board of directors.

AHLA’s board represents leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners and real estate investment trusts (REITs), management companies, independents, and state associations. Alt will be part of vital discussions concerning a broad range of industry- and association-related issues.

“As a current Platinum Partner and longtime supporter of AHLA, having a chance to serve on the board of directors once again is truly an honor,” said Alt. “While our industry works tirelessly to overcome challenges imposed by the global pandemic, I am optimistic that travel, both leisure and business, will thrive again. Experiencing the world and its cultures, and engaging personally with family, friends, and colleagues is an integral part of who we are as human beings, and I believe we are all longing to get back out on the road, in the skies, and on property. I am fully committed and look forward to working with my peers to help the industry rebound and recover.”

“I am pleased to welcome Alex to the AHLA Board,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO, AHLA. “We are grateful to members such as Alex who volunteer their time and energy to ensure AHLA is successful and represents the hotel industry with one unified voice, both in and outside Washington, D.C. This is such a pivotal time for our industry, as we continue to battle COVID and its impact on hotels, and it’s more important than ever that our industry comes together. We appreciate Oracle’s longstanding support of AHLA and the hospitality industry, and Alex’s own past experience with AHLA will be invaluable as we work together to support and serve our industry. There’s no doubt that his leadership and experience will serve our industry well as move our policy agenda forward.”

