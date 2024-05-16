AUSTIN, Texas—Oracle Hospitality announced that it has signed an agreement with Choice Hotels International to extend its AI-powered merchandising solution Oracle Nor1 to its portfolio of upscale hotels to help them capitalize on incremental revenue opportunities. With applied AI built into the system, each hotel can present targeted offers via its mobile app or digital marketing channels with relevant and targeted options to have a probability of conversion. This includes offers during the guest’s journey, from initiating a room upgrade at the time of booking to upselling daily breakfast during their stay to offering late check-out.

“Our mission to deliver the intelligent, intuitive technologies that customers need to operate and build lasting loyalty aligns with the commitment Choice Hotels has made to its franchisees and owners,” said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality and Retail. “With the AI-driven insights in Nor1, their hotels can give guests the power to customize the stay they want, while helping each property increase incremental revenue and profitability.”

Choice Hotels’ Radisson Americas brands have used Nor1 eStandby Upgrade to provide additional pre-arrival upsell opportunities based on attributes such as room views and floor level, food and beverage preferences, parking, and a myriad of other products and services guests value.

“At Choice Hotels, we have a commitment to the success of owners and operators in our system, ensuring that each has the resources and support needed to help position them for future success,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, Upscale at Choice Hotels. “Nor1 fits perfectly into this strategy by providing each hotel the ability to help increase their revenue opportunities while providing guests with a personalized experience that can lead to increased satisfaction and loyalty.”

Nor1 eStandby will now be available across Choice Hotels’ upscale hotels including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria, the Ascend Collection, and others, regardless of the franchisee or owner’s existing property management system. Integrated with digital marketing channels, fully automated offers can be presented across the pre-arrival phase of the guest journey.