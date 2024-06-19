MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—IDeaS announced that it has reached the milestone of nearly 2,000 properties live on the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). This integration connects RMS solutions, including IDeaS G3 RMS, with Oracle’s OPERA Cloud platform, accessible through OHIP and the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

IDeaS and Oracle are nearing a milestone of 10,000 shared clients. IDeaS G3 RMS connects with OPERA Cloud via OHIP. This allows implementations without Oracle’s intervention, ensuring scalable integration for their network of hoteliers. IDeaS connects 50 to 100 hotels per week, enabling future capabilities and additional IDeaS solutions.

Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers non-variable performance and next-generation security across a portfolio of services, including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers can access compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database.

Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer, IDeaS, said, “The hospitality industry has long craved faster data exchanges and more capabilities to handle ever-increasing data volumes, and OHIP delivers precisely that. By accelerating data exchange and efficiently transmitting the staggering 12 billion pricing decisions IDeaS processes daily, OHIP empowers us to innovate faster as partners with Oracle. This goes beyond pricing and forecasting—it unlocks the true potential of data-driven revenue management, allowing hoteliers to make smarter decisions and achieve optimal results.”

Laura Calin, vice president of hospitality strategy and solutions management, Oracle, said, “Our partner IDeaS Revenue Solutions can now take advantage of our self-service integration platform, allowing them to scale deployments and significantly simplify the support model of their interface.”