Columbus, Ohio — Rockbridge has finalized a full-scale renovation of the 251-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Detroit Troy/Auburn Hills in Troy, Michigan. The hotel is owned by Rockbridge and managed by HVMG. As part of the expansive renovation, all guestrooms, public spaces, restaurant, and meeting rooms were completely updated.

“This renovation has revitalized the Embassy Suites by Hilton Detroit Troy/Auburn Hills and will reinforce its position as a market leader,” said Chris Diffley, managing director, investments, Rockbridge. “It has served as a preferred hotel for many of the corporate and leisure travelers that spend time in what is the core of the metropolitan Detroit region.”

The property is centrally located within Troy’s business and financial hub near major companies—including Flagstar, APTIV, Magna, Plex, and Kelly Services—and minutes from Somerset Collection, one of the Midwest’s premier luxury shopping destinations.

The hotel has approximately 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including eight flexible meeting rooms, as well as a business center, pool, 24/7 market, and fitness center.

Amenities at the property include complimentary shuttle service within a five-mile radius. All suites have two rooms with a separate living area and private bedroom, two 55” flat-screen high-definition televisions, and a wet bar fitted with a microwave, mini-fridge, and a selection of gourmet coffee and teas from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

