Across the street from renowned New York City concert venue Webster Hall sits Moxy East Village, a property that celebrates the area’s generations of music and culture. The 286-room hotel offers queen, double, and quad guestrooms, as well as the “Suite Jane,” an entertainment suite with modular seating, a dining table, a media center, and an adjoining queen guestroom for events and parties. All guestrooms have time-lapse photograph artwork—taken by local artist Xian Padrón—of New York City residents walking by famed East Village locations.

Together, the hotel’s developer, Lightstone, and Tao Group Hospitality brought several dining outlets to the property, including the Alphabet Bar & Café, a lobby bar and co-working space; Cathédrale, a French-Mediterranean restaurant; The Poster Room, a private dining space that seats up to 26 guests; and Little Sister, a lounge designed after East Village clubs and nightlife. A rooftop bar will open atop the property in spring of next year.

Cultural programming is important to the Moxy brand, and the hotel offers outlets for guests to discover the City’s creators, businesses, and hotspots. The hotel also produced a short video series titled “Off the Beaten Path,” which highlights the East Village’s past, present, and future. Moxy East Village is a partner for Webster Hall and provides VIP concert access to select guests.

Advertisement

1 of 3

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates