3 Facial Recognition at Check-In

In 2020, Agnese expects more hotels to add facial recognition to speed up their check-in process and give guests a more convenient option. “When you know somebody is coming to your hotel, you know their name, address, and credit card number. Knowing their facial features is one more thing,” Agnese explains. With facial recognition technology, guests returning to a property or brand can skip the line at check-in and opt to have a camera identify them instead of showing ID to front-desk staff. “Like any new technology, it’s a little disconcerting to people at first, but then they get used to it and it’s par for the course.”