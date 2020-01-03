Cambria Breaks Ground in Florida, Plans New York and Texas Expansion

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The upscale Cambria Hotels brand, franchised by Choice Hotels International, recently announced the official start of construction on the brand’s first location in Orlando and two new franchise agreements to build properties in Austin, Texas, and Niagara Falls, New York. In 2019, the brand opened 11 hotels totaling 1,700 rooms and has nearly 80 hotels in the pipeline.

Green Stay Hospitality LLC, part of Reddy Hotels, Orlando, recently broke ground on the Cambria Hotel Orlando International Airport, which is slated to open in early 2021. Florida-based SMC Construction and MILES architecture group are managing construction and design for the project, respectively. Located at 7986 South Conway Rd., the five-story, 106-room hotel will be less than two miles from the airport and a short drive from the area’s theme parks as well as downtown Orlando. The property will have locally inspired design elements, an open-concept lobby, and guestrooms with airport runway and lake views as well as an outdoor pool and spacious patio with views of a wetland conservation area. Additional amenities will include onsite dining, multi-function meeting and event space, a fitness center.

“As Cambria celebrates the end of a record-breaking year, this groundbreaking in Orlando is just a preview for what’s in store for 2020 and beyond,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We’re continuing our mission to foster our brand’s growth in top-tier markets, and look forward to bringing Cambria to Orlando, a destination enjoying economic development and job growth while attracting more than 75 million visitors annually. Cambria’s popularity among business and leisure travelers, as well as developers, firmly positions the brand for continued success in the upscale segment.”

In addition to the Orlando groundbreaking, Choice recently announced that the company has awarded franchise agreements to two developers to build the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport and Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls in upstate New York.

“These agreements reinforce Choice Hotels’ commitment to growing our upscale presence in high barrier-to-entry, top-tier markets with world-class developers,” said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Our robust development pipeline, including these two new agreements, is proof that developers appreciate Cambria’s ability to offer a localized guest experience that truly sets us apart from our competition.”

The Lone Star State is already home to six Cambria hotels and there are 10 more in the pipeline in locations including Dallas, downtown Austin, The Domain in Austin, Irving, and Waco. For its part, New York City has four open Cambria Hotels in the metropolitan area, while the Niagara Falls hotel will be the first upstate location.

