DALLAS—Omni Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of Omni Junior Chefs, a food and beverage program designed for children’s dining experiences while giving young hotel guests an opportunity to give back and help fight food insecurity. Kids upon check-in will receive an Omni Junior Chefs activities tote bag and special kids’ menus at Omni restaurants, along with the opportunity to donate a meal to those in need. The program rolls out nationwide at more than 50 Omni hotels and resorts.

The Junior Chefs program includes:

A Junior Chefs tote for all guests checking in with children 10 years or younger, complete with an activity book, crayons, and organic snacks and juice boxes.

An Omni Junior Chefs kids’ menu at Omni restaurants, featuring locally inspired, kid-friendly fare with heart-healthy, protein-packed, and gluten-free meal designations

A Say Goodnight to Hunger postcard redeemable for one meal donation to a child or person in need, along with a Say Goodnight to Hunger Bracelet.

Fight Food Insecurity and “Say Goodnight to Hunger”

The rollout of the Junior Chefs program coincides with Omni’s Say Goodnight to Hunger milestone of 20 million meals donated in partnership with Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks that provides nutritious meals to feed children, families, and seniors in communities across the United States.

More than 42 million people in the United States live with limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe food, including 13 million children. The Omni Junior Chefs program gives kids an opportunity to learn about food insecurity and help fight for hunger relief by decorating a Say Goodnight to Hunger postcard and turning it into the front desk to donate a meal.

“Omni Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to hunger relief and we believe in not just giving back, but encouraging our guests to participate, first-hand, in the hopes that they will take some of that home with them to their own communities after their stay,” said Peter Strebel, president, Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Now with our Junior Chefs program, we can reach and inspire guests from an early age on the importance of philanthropy and giving back.”