Omni Hotels & Resorts Breaks Ground on Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU

TEMPE, Arizona—Omni Hotels & Resorts announced it broke ground on Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU, a 330-guest-room hotel set to open in 2023 in downtown Tempe on the Arizona State University (ASU) campus. Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotel & Resorts, broke ground alongside Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, as well as ASU President Michael Crow; Regent Bill Ridenour; John Creer, vice president of real estate at ASU; and other notable guests. The 16-story hotel will augment Tempe’s downtown area and bring conference and meeting space to the city.

“The city of Tempe and ASU have created an excellent environment for students, visitors, and locals, and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting time of growth and change in the Tempe community,” said Strebel. “Omni is a recognized leader in the destination hotel market, constantly redefining and reimagining the traditional city-center hotel as well as luxury resorts. We look forward to bringing an entirely new hospitality and meetings experience to the city that will further put Tempe on the map as a destination.”

The hotel is a $125 million investment and part of a public-private partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) and the city of Tempe. Downtown Tempe has attractions, businesses, residents, and visitors, and Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will complete a downtown intersection.

“This hotel is not only a collaborative effort that will have a significant benefit to our community but this prominent corner will ultimately be developed into a thriving and bustling space, accessible to locals and visitors,” said Woods. “I look forward to the synergy that is created with the organizations, businesses, teams, and families that will come to enjoy Omni in Tempe.”

Omni will develop the hotel in collaboration with a team of hospitality professionals, including C+TC Design Studio, Inc. (architect), Brasfield & Gorrie (general contractor), and Monogram at BBGM (interior design). The hotel will feature 330 guestrooms, including 11 suites, four dining outlets, a pool deck, retail, and almost 36,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space with views of the ASU campus and the Arizona cityscape.

“Arizona State University is excited to partner with the city of Tempe in bringing a four-star hotel and conference center to the intersection of the ASU Tempe campus and downtown Tempe,” said Morgan R. Olsen, ASU executive vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer. “Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will provide a world-class venue for visitors, and from our perspective, for convening scholars and experts on a wide range of topics that will enrich university and community life. We are very pleased to reach this milestone, and we are confident that Omni will deliver a great experience to the many visitors drawn to ASU and downtown Tempe, and serve as a great complement to our cultural and educational assets, shopping, and entertainment venues, and thriving businesses.”

Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU will be a lifestyle hotel: