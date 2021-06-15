Four Points by Sheraton Cleveland Airport Acquired by NexGen Hotels

CLEVELAND—NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, acquired the Four Points by Sheraton Cleveland Airport. Catering to the needs of the everyday traveler, the recently renovated hotel offers approachable design, comfort, and the brand’s extras including a 24-hour fitness center, a heated indoor swimming pool, free WiFi throughout the hotel, and the Best Brews program.

The six-story hotel is just two miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and offers guests convenient access to Quicken Loans Arena, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Cleveland Clinic Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to add the Four Points by Sheraton Cleveland Airport to our dynamic portfolio,” says Chris Patel, president, NexGen Hotels. “As the company’s newest property, the hotel plays a significant part of our continued growth strategy.”

The Four Points by Sheraton Cleveland Airport offers 147 guestrooms, 7,500 square feet of meeting space, and a business center. Guests can enjoy full-service dining at the onsite restaurant The Hub Bar & Grill, featuring handcrafted cocktails, local brews, and a selection of U.S. cuisine.