Hilton Signs First Signia Hotel Outside of the United States

AMMAN, Jordan—Hilton announced the signing of an agreement for a 272-key Signia by Hilton in Amman, Jordan. The signing marks the international debut of the brand and the first Signia property to be agreed outside the United States. Situated in downtown Amman, Jornda, the hotel will open in January 2025 and offer a convention center and meeting spaces, design, and cuisine. The hotel will be a 15-minute walk to Al Abdali Mall and Abdali Boulevard, a mixed-use development with shops and offices.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, MEA, Hilton, said, “We continue to grow and diversify our presence in the MEA region with more than 300 properties trading or under development across 12 brands to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. The debut of Signia by Hilton Amman is a testament to this, delivering elegant guestrooms, stylish and elevated meeting spaces, and exceptional culinary options, catering to both visitors and residents of the vibrant Jordanian capital.”

The hotel will offer over 5,000 square meters of meeting space, including a convention center for events accommodating up to 3,400 people. The facilities include 20 meeting spaces ranging from 30 to 1,000 square meters. Each space will have modern technologies and Signia by Hilton’s signature meeting experience.

Monther Farah, managing director, Al Rabya Hotels, Tourism and Commercial Centers Co. Ltd., the owning company of Signia by Hilton Amman, said, “We are proud to join Hilton in bringing the first Signia by Hilton property outside the United States to our region. Early on in discussions, it was evident that the new luxury brand was a perfect fit for the unique features of our property. We look forward to inviting visitors from around the world to experience our diverse offerings under the world-class management of Hilton.”

The 272 guestrooms and suites will have natural light with finishes and in-room amenities. Seven dining venues will have a selection of local and international cuisines including an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby cafe, bar and lounge, a pool bar and grill, a specialty restaurant and bar, in addition to a destination bar and a bowling and entertainment center.

The property also has wellness activities including a spa, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The hotel will offer a Club Signia experience reserved solely for club rooms and suites, including private lounge access, dedicated concierge services, enhanced in-room amenities, and personalized services.

Teddy Berlin, brand leader, Signia by Hilton, said, “We look forward to welcoming discerning travelers to experience a sophisticated stay at Signia by Hilton Amman as we mark the brand’s international debut. Amman’s role as a central business hub for the region and its proximity to Jordan’s cultural landmarks make Signia by Hilton a great fit for this destination and our first property outside of the United States. This hotel will perfectly blend style with functionality, delivering a vibrant atmosphere, cosmopolitan amenities and personalized service coupled with unparalleled meetings and events offerings.”