PMZ Realty Capital Arranges Loan for Holiday Inn Express in Texas

NEW YORK—PMZ Realty Capital LLC announced it has arranged a $14.5 million loan for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Halton City – Fort Worth. The borrower will use the proceeds to refinance a high-interest-rate construction loan, securing more favorable financing terms through a private capital provider.

“This transaction demonstrates our ability to secure competitive financing solutions for well-located hotels even with no operating history given that this hotel opened in the 4th quarter of 2024,” said Peter Berk, president, PMZ Realty Capital LLC—Hotel Finance Group. “The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Haltom City-Fort Worth has strong demand drivers and sponsorship making it a good investment for lenders despite the lack of operating history.”

The 125-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites, which opened in October 2024, includes breakfast, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool, and 3,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Halton City – Fort Worth is within minutes of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, offering access to business and leisure destinations. The hotel is near several corporate offices, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Tyson, and Bell Textron, as well as Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport. Guests can access attractions such as the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Texas Motor Speedway, AT&T Stadium, and Six Flags Over Texas.