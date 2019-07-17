NAACP Report Identifies Need for Greater Diversity in Hotel Management

BALTIMORE—NAACP recently released its 2019 Opportunity and Diversity Report Card: Hotel and Resort Industry, which calls attention to the racial inclusion and diversity practices of the lodging industry as they pertain to the workforce, governing body, property ownership/management, employee transition, and suppliers.

The report, compiled from EEOC data and the responses to a survey instrument developed by the NAACP, assesses the performance of the four largest U.S. companies in the industry—Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and Wyndham—recognizing that they possess the most potential to influence industry trends, policies, and practices. The findings also provide insight on career opportunities and realities in the hotel and resort industry. Comparing the performance of the 2019 report card to that of 2012, NAACP notes where improvements have been made and challenges persist.

For instance, the report found that while those working in the lodging industry are mainly people of color, racial and ethnic minorities are still not represented at all levels. Rather, they are overrepresented in entry-level and lower-wage jobs and underrepresented in higher-level positions, including that of general manager. In some areas, the industry has become less diverse in recent years—the share of non-hispanic white workers in top management positions actually increased from 71 percent in 2007 to 81 percent in 2015.

Advertisement

“As the hotel and lodging industry continues to build a strong base within urban communities, we recognize the overwhelming need for residents of color to have a seat at the table in any and all decision making,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “Decisions made in regards to location, personnel, and supplier diversity will have a substantial impact on the longevity and continued inclusiveness of urban areas.”

The NAACP will convene a CEO roundtable at its 110th Convention in Detroit (July 20-24, 2019) exploring the business case for corporate diversity efforts in the context of market opportunities, corporate culture, and investor sentiments. In the fall, the conversation will continue with the convening of diversity and inclusion officers from Fortune 500 companies to promote action around employment, workforce education and advancement, procurement, and supplier diversity.

“The NAACP is committed to improving the outlook of the lodging industry and holding accountable its leaders to ensure diversity and inclusion becomes a mainstay,” said Dawn Chase, director of diversity and inclusion. “Our efforts at the NAACP not only to bring attention to the benefits of diversity and inclusion but to work collaboratively with industry partners to create real change across the board, from the top down.”