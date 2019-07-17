Radisson Hotel Group Launches New Website and App

MINNEAPOLIS—Radisson Hotel Group today launched its new multi-brand and mobile-first global website, which also serves as a platform for Radisson Rewards members. Complementing the revamped site will be the Radisson Hotels App, available by the end of July 2019. The website and launch app is a milestone in Radisson Hotel Group’s five-year operating plan.

The enhanced RadissonHotels.com allows guests and loyalty members to explore the group’s portfolio of more than 1,100 hotels worldwide and to book a stay in a few clicks. For both new and existing Radisson Rewards members, RadissonHotels.com and the Radisson Hotels App will deliver a personalized digital experience. Through an intuitive user interface, the website and the app will be the main hubs for earning, viewing, redeeming points, and seeing benefits.

The new site also allows visitors to go beyond booking their hotel room to explore local surroundings, seeing which attractions, restaurants, or shops are nearby. The new booking experience encourages visitors to join the Radisson Rewards loyalty program and benefit from member-only rates.

“The launch of RadissonHotels.com is a key milestone on our journey towards the top,” said Eric De Neef, executive vice president and global chief commercial officer for Radisson Hotel Group. “Having one single touchpoint for all our brands will strongly enhance the user experience and drive SEO value. RadissonHotels.com is a core commercial initiative of our five-year operating plan, which is transforming our business and aiming to make Radisson Hotel Group the company of choice for guests, owners, and talent.”

The enhanced site integrates the previous single-brand websites, allowing for one comprehensive platform. It showcases every property from across Radisson Hotel Group’s seven brands—Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson‚well as the art’otel brand managed by the company’s strategic partner PPHE Hotel Group.

The full website will initially be available in English, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Swedish. Additional language support will be brought online progressively.

The Radisson Hotels App launching for Android and iOS devices by the end of July 2019 includes features like click-to-call functionality and a secure credit card scanner in addition to allowing users to book and manage stays and redeem rewards points.