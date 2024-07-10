My Place Hotel-Mitchell, South Dakota, Opens

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America opened My Place Hotel-Mitchell, South Dakota. It is the 72nd open and operating My Place property in the United States and the seventh My Place to open in South Dakota. Mitchell Holdings, LLC, developed the hotel, which Venerts Hotel Management, Inc. manages.

The 63-key property is outfitted with standard My Place amenities, including a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market, laundry facilities, a business center, and a grilling pavilion. It is also pet-friendly and offers guest parking.

My Place Hotel-Mitchell, South Datoka, is near businesses and schools such as Cabela’s, Access Health & Avera Family Health Center, Dakota Wesleyan University, and Mitchell Technical College. Nearby attractions include the McGovern Legacy Museum, the Dakota Discovery Museum, the Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village, and the world’s only Corn Palace.

“We’re always excited to open a new My Place property, but especially so when that property is located in South Dakota, where our brand was founded and is headquartered,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO, My Place Hotels. “There are many opportunities for growth in this diverse and ever-evolving market, and we look forward to working with our development and management partners to ensure this property’s success.”