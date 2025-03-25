Extended Stay America Opens 50th Premier Suites Hotel

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the 50th Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotel in Schertz, Texas. This marks a milestone for the midscale extended-stay brand, which has had 50 locations since its launch in 2021. Provident Realty Advisors developed the Extended Stay America Premier Suites San Antonio – Schertz, bolstering its franchise portfolio of Extended Stay America hotels.

The three-story, 115-room, newly constructed hotel features WiFi, breakfast, a fitness center, onsite guest laundry, and signature bedding. Each suite is designed for comfort and convenience, with fully-equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes, and a workspace.

“Reaching the milestone of our 50th Premier Suites since launching the brand is an incredible achievement, and we’re thrilled to celebrate it with one of our early franchise leaders, Provident Realty Advisors,” said Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America. “This landmark opening reflects our commitment to introducing Extended Stay America hotels in emerging markets through franchising. Partnering with Provident makes this moment even more special, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

“The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Schertz, Texas, will be our 24th Extended Stay America branded hotel but our first through new construction and of the Premier Suites brand,” said Mason Miller, managing director, Provident Realty Advisors. “The hotel is situated along the IH-35 corridor, between San Antonio and Austin, a high-growth area with tons of new development and construction projects creating demand for extended stay guests. In addition to the growth and development in the market, nearby Randolph Air Force Base is a strong demand generator for extended stay customers that the hotel is positioned to benefit from. We look forward to opening our doors to our guests here in Schertz and partnering once again with Extended Stay America.”

In addition to the Schertz property, Provident Realty Advisors has broken ground on new Premier Suites hotels in Kyle and Temple, Texas. Provident Realty Advisor’s portfolio includes Extended Stay America Suites hotels in Texas and Oklahoma.

Extended Stay America is on track to reach its next major milestone of 100 Premier Suites hotels open within the next three years.