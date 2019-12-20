Millennium Durham Debuts Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

DURHAM, N.C. — Millennium Hotels and Resorts announced the completion of Millennium Durham’s $11.5 million property renovation, which includes a modern refresh of its 290 guestrooms and some public areas. Located minutes away from downtown Durham in North Carolina, the revitalization delivers a new and sophisticated look and feel.

“Millennium Durham’s refresh aims to bring new life and sophistication to our guests who expect a certain level of contemporary accommodations and exceptional guest services,” said Woochan Kim, general manager of Millennium Durham. “The hotel has undergone an extensive change that truly captures the essence of Durham for the modern-day traveler.”

Millennium Durham’s comprehensive renovation features all-new furniture, carpeting, and other accents such as light fixtures, pillows, artwork, and mirrors, along with revamped bathrooms that include new hardware. Guestrooms showcase a contemporary design with accent walls that are complemented by soft lighting and dark woods. Public spaces have also undergone a refresh with new carpeting and furniture. Drawing inspiration from the city’s most notable educational institution, new wall artwork at the property depicts scenes from Duke University’s sprawling campus.

In addition to its renovated suites and guestrooms, Millennium Durham has an indoor pool, fitness center, and on-site dining at the hotel’s signature Bel Gusto. Guests can also sit by the cozy fireplace while enjoying pizzas, salads, and sandwiches at Varsity Lounge and Grill.

Millennium Durham is located minutes from Research Triangle Park, one of the world’s largest research parks, Duke University, and Duke University Hospital. The property serves as the closest off-campus, full-service hotel.