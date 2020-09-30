LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International this week announced a plan designed to facilitate the safe return of meetings and conventions at the company’s properties in Las Vegas and throughout the United States. MGM Resorts’ “Convene with Confidence” plan, which builds on the company’s Seven-Point Safety Plan and is subject to local regulations and restrictions, includes the option for a multi-layered health screening process using CLEAR’s Health Pass and on-site rapid, molecular COVID-19 testing that can deliver results within approximately 20 minutes.

“The health and safety of all who pass through our doors is our highest priority. Convene with Confidence represents the culmination of everything we’ve learned, cutting-edge technology, and months of consultation with experts,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO and president. “With this program, we are taking another step forward in safely providing a level of entertainment, amenities, and service not seen since before the pandemic began.”

Standard elements of Convene with Confidence include:

Planning: Virtual site inspections and careful pre-planning of event, meal, and break times to safely optimize guest movement throughout meeting spaces. Various types of events offered include virtual, hybrid, or in-person.

Virtual site inspections and careful pre-planning of event, meal, and break times to safely optimize guest movement throughout meeting spaces. Various types of events offered include virtual, hybrid, or in-person. Arrival: Pre-registration provided in advance and digitally. Where registration desks and queuing are required, scheduling and physical distancing are implemented and clearly indicated.

Pre-registration provided in advance and digitally. Where registration desks and queuing are required, scheduling and physical distancing are implemented and clearly indicated. Cleaning and disinfecting: High touchpoints cleaned and disinfected regularly; single-use amenities disposed of daily; hand sanitizer available in high traffic areas. Mandalay Bay received accreditation by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a validation of its cleaning protocols.

High touchpoints cleaned and disinfected regularly; single-use amenities disposed of daily; hand sanitizer available in high traffic areas. Mandalay Bay received accreditation by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a validation of its cleaning protocols. Physical distancing: Facilities and floor plans adjusted to meet physical distancing requirements and evolve as needed.

Facilities and floor plans adjusted to meet physical distancing requirements and evolve as needed. Dining and breaks: Various styles of meal service offered, with an extended menu of pre-packaged options, distributed by servers and attendants.

MGM Resorts is also providing the option of rapid on-site testing, partnering with biometric secure identity company CLEAR to leverage its new Health Pass technology. Health Pass is a touchless product that links verified identity with COVID-19 health insights—including a real-time health questionnaire, COVID-related test results, and temperature checks—via integrated kiosks. This process was utilized in the National Hockey League’s return to play at the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton.

Additionally, MGM Resorts is deploying a rapid, portable, molecular, point-of-care COVID-19 test in conjunction with Impact Health, provider of healthcare services for high-profile and high-volume events. Through these partnerships, MGM Resorts is offering an optional COVID-19 testing protocol that delivers results within approximately 20 minutes and allows event organizers to create a perimeter for their events and exhibitions.

Attendees at events using this optional service take part in the following protocol:

CLEAR Health Pass Protocol

Prior to the event, attendees are asked to download the CLEAR mobile app and set up their account. Their identity is verified by uploading an identifying document and snapping a selfie. Before entering the venue, attendees open the app, verify their identity with a selfie, and answer a series of health survey questions. Upon arrival at the meeting or event, attendees are met by an Impact Health professional for onsite, rapid testing, with results expected within approximately 20 minutes. Users can access these results by securely linking their testing account to their Health Pass through the app. Attendees approach a kiosk, where they receive a temperature check and scan their QR code to share their health insights. Depending on their COVID-related health information and their recent test results, users are issued a red or green Health Pass on their app.

If the result is a green Health Pass, that information, combined with their event-specific ticket or credential, grants entrance into the event or conference.

If the result is a red Health Pass, MGM Resorts’ best-in-class response protocols are activated immediately for further testing, referral to care for the guest, and consultation with local health authorities.

Throughout the process, MGM Resorts receives confirmation a user has satisfied the requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal.

“We are thrilled to partner with MGM Resorts in implementing Health Pass to help create safer environments and a seamless experience across their venues and locations,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “Health Pass is helping thousands of people safely return to work and helping make it possible to gather with confidence and peace of mind.”

“We are excited to provide our healthcare services to this groundbreaking initiative,” said Impact Health CEO J. Michael McNamara. “Our mission is to help people return to their lives, and Convene with Confidence will serve as a model for opening businesses and entertainment venues in a convenient and safe manner.”

