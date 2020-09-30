CoralTree to Manage Three Howard Hughes Properties in The Woodlands

DENVER — CoralTree Hospitality recently announced that it will manage The Woodlands Resort, Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing, and The Westin at The Woodlands, all part of Howard Hughes Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Howard Hughes Corporation. All three properties are located in The Woodlands, a master-planned community in the greater Houston area that includes residential neighborhoods, corporate campuses, office buildings, shopping, 220 miles of biking trails and pathways, restaurants, and lodging.

“The Woodlands is an iconic destination in the Houston metro area,” said Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality. “It’s become known for its exceptional quality of life, offering all of the desired urban amenities within a natural environment with expansive open green spaces. We are excited to now be a part of these three exciting hotel projects that anchor The Woodlands experience.”

The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands Resort, a AAA Four-Diamond property, is one of the three hospitality properties in the community. The 402-room resort has 60,000 square feet of indoor group and social space, including 33 meeting rooms and a 13,430-square-foot ballroom, and more than 28,000 square feet of outdoor event space. The Woodlands Resort also has two full-service and one self-service business centers. Also on property are the Forest Oasis Waterpark, a 10,000-square-foot spa, the outdoor Forest Deck pool, and three onsite restaurants. In addition, CoralTree will manage several outdoor recreation options at The Woodlands Resort including a range of golf courses and seasonal kayak, paddleboard, pedal boat, and bike rentals.

The Westin at The Woodlands

Located in the heart of The Woodlands is The Westin at The Woodlands hotel, another AAA Four-Diamond property. The contemporary hotel overlooks Waterway Square and is steps from upscale shopping, dining options, and entertainment. The 302-room hotel includes a 24-hour fitness facility, The Westin In-Room Spa with Zeel Spa offering guests in-room massage, an outdoor infinity pool with cabanas, a fire pit, and more than 28,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space, including 16 meeting rooms and 11 breakout rooms. The Westin at The Woodland also features Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen and Como Social Club Poolside Terrace + Bar.

Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing

The third property that CoralTree Hospitality will manage is the Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing. The property is one of the highest performing of all 242 Embassy Suites worldwide—ranked No. 2 in overall experience in 2020. The 205-guestroom hotels provides access to live music, food, shopping, arts, and boat rentals available at Hughes Landing, a mixed-use development overlooking Lake Woodlands. The lakeside hotel has a business center, fitness facility, an outdoor infinity pool, and 3,000 square feet of group and event space.

“In The Woodlands, we offer a variety of hotel experiences targeted toward leisure, business, and group travelers,” said Scott Spann, vice president of Howard Hughes Hospitality. “The team at CoralTree has years of experience successfully growing these key business segments. This, combined with the company’s operational expertise, made them a great choice to manage these distinctive assets.”

