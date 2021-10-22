Marriott Kansas City Overland Park is Currently Under Renovation

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas—The Marriott Kansas City Overland Park is currently undergoing a $16 million renovation, featuring updates to all guestrooms, public spaces including the lobby, expanded fitness center, relocated and expanded concierge lounge, meeting spaces, and a new restaurant and bar. Located in the heart of Overland Park, the Marriott Kansas City Overland Park’s central location is for conventions, wedding receptions, or meetings of any size.

“We’re very excited about the fantastic transformation of the hotel with this renovation. We look forward to providing our guests with outstanding Marriott service, a striking new design, and enhanced amenities to exceed their expectations,” said George Katz, general manager of the Marriott Kansas City Overland Park.

Renovations

The Marriott Kansas City Overland Park has king-sized beds in every room; every guestroom will feature either one or two king beds. Guestrooms will also include new vinyl tile flooring, drapes, wall coverings, furniture, and televisions. The majority of the new guestroom bathrooms have been converted from tubs to showers with a lighted vanity mirror. Additional upgrades include a new internet infrastructure.

Zephyr Kitchen & Bar, a new gathering place for Overland Park, will be integrated into the Marriott with local fare, craft cocktails, and an updated wine list.

The 24-hour fitness center is doubling in size to 1,500 square feet and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and all new weight training and cardio equipment, including four new Peloton bikes.

All meeting spaces, including the 10,000 square foot ballroom, are being updated with flooring, wall coverings, lights, and contemporary chandeliers. The lobby and front desk areas are also being updated with new flooring and will feature a modern design. The hotel’s relocated concierge lounge will triple in size and become a flagship Marriott M Club experience.

The Marriott Kansas City Overland Park was acquired in August 2019 by Wexford Lodging Advisors, a Columbus, Ohio-based hotel investment firm, and Trinity Private Equity Group, a Southlake, Texas-based alternative asset management firm. John Rosen, president of Wexford, commented on the hotel’s renovation, “Wexford and Trinity are delighted with the hotel’s renovation. We recognized the special place the Marriott holds within the Overland Park community and were focused in particular on designing vibrant public spaces that guests and locals alike will enjoy.”

The hotel is managed by Davidson Hospitality Group, a full-service hospitality management company. The renovations are expected to be completed by November 2021.