Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds Four New Properties

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (Curator) added four new properties to its collection of independent hotels and resorts. The new additions mark the Collection’s first properties in coastal New Jersey and the Red Rock Country of Arizona.
Launched in November 2020 by a group of hotel owners and operators, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection unites independent lifestyle hotels to improve operating performance and profitability without compromising what makes them different. Hotels that are typically considered competitors are coming together under Curator, creating more choice and variety for guests.
“When we debuted Curator less than a year ago, our goal was to bring independent hotels together to create scale and a competitive advantage—something that has never been done before in the hotel industry,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “We are thrilled to continue our growth and momentum with the addition of these four unique hotels.”
The newest members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection include:
- The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey—The 110-room Asbury Hotel was built within a Salvation Army building and feels like Asbury Park itself—original and surprising with rock n’ roll energy.
- Asbury Ocean Club Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey—The Asbury Ocean Club Hotel feels like a beach house with ocean views, furnishings, greenery, and a bar with floor-to-ceiling glass.
- Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida—On the Atlantic Ocean, Pelican Grand Beach Resort surrounds guests with a sense of old Florida. From beachfront dining at OCEAN2000 or a ride in the Lazy River, this 500-foot private beach resort is for families, groups, or couples.
- The Wilde Resort and Spa in Sedona, Arizona—Located in Sedona, The Wilde allows guests to view the natural beauty in a popular destination. Surrounded by the red rock formations of Sedona and at the base of Thunder Mountain, The Wilde offers 105 guestrooms and suites that feature eye-catching motifs that complement the destination’s landscape.