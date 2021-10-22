Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds Four New Properties

BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (Curator) added four new properties to its collection of independent hotels and resorts. The new additions mark the Collection’s first properties in coastal New Jersey and the Red Rock Country of Arizona.

Launched in November 2020 by a group of hotel owners and operators, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection unites independent lifestyle hotels to improve operating performance and profitability without compromising what makes them different. Hotels that are typically considered competitors are coming together under Curator, creating more choice and variety for guests.

“When we debuted Curator less than a year ago, our goal was to bring independent hotels together to create scale and a competitive advantage—something that has never been done before in the hotel industry,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “We are thrilled to continue our growth and momentum with the addition of these four unique hotels.”

The newest members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection include: