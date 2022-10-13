Margaritaville Beach House Key West Introduces New Restaurant Menu

KEY WEST, Florida — Margaritaville Beach House Key West has introduced a new all-day menu at the resort’s signature restaurant, Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill. The new menu has a variety of options with an elevated presentation. The menu includes Caribbean-inspired selections and handheld choices like fish tacos, crispy chicken sandwiches, and cheeseburgers, along with the chef’s local catch. Guests can choose specialties such as Key Lime Pie, chocolate mousse torte, and guava bread pudding, among others. A specialty drink menu includes beer, wine, cocktails, namesake margaritas, and other frozen concoctions.

“We wanted a menu that really celebrates and complements the unique island vibe of the resort,” indicated Executive Chef Carlos Sanchez. “We’re laid back in demeanor, but with upscale offerings, and this new menu captures that balance perfectly.”

Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill at the Margaritaville Beach House Key West has all-day indoor and alfresco dining on the veranda or bar area. The dress is casual, but the atmosphere is more upscale. In addition to the menu, a breakfast-only menu is also available daily.

Opened in November 2021, the resort sits along Smathers Beach, offering 186 suites, a lagoon-style pool, and lounging hammocks throughout the grounds. Amenities include poolside entertainment, daily refreshments, a 24-hour fitness center, kids’ activities, lawn games, and access to the beachfront. The resort also has indoor banquet space and outdoor gardens and courtyards with a 1,500-square-foot event space for smaller meetings, intimate weddings, and events.