NexGen Hotels Acquires Claridge House Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois—NexGen Hotels announced the acquisition of the Claridge House Chicago hotel in Chicago’s Gold Coast Historic District. The boutique hotel will rebrand as a Tapestry Collection by Hilton this summer.

The Claridge House Chicago offers guests access to many of Chicago’s attractions, including Wrigley Field, 360 Chicago, the Lakefront Trail, Lincoln Park Zoo, the Magnificent Mile, Soldier Field, and the Navy Pier. The 165-room hotel is also located near numerous museums, restaurants, shops, and entertainment options.

“We are excited to bring the remarkable Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand to the Gold Coast section of Chicago,” says Chris Patel, president, NexGen Hotels. “This hotel is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional accommodations for our guests. With its prime location and upscale amenities, we are confident that it will become a premier destination for visitors coming to Chicago.”

At the Claridge House Chicago, each room offers guests pillow-top beds, a clothes steamer, complimentary Wi-Fi, and spa-style showers. Amenities include a fitness center, an in-house spa, and 685 square feet of functional meeting space with A/V equipment and technical support. The hotel also includes two restaurants, Cal’s at Claridge House, offering freshly brewed coffee, pastries, and a full breakfast in the morning, as well as specialty cocktails and a full menu in the evening, and Sushi by Bou Gold Coast, offering classic speakeasy-style cocktails.