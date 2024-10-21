Loews Plans Third Hotel Opening for Universal Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Florida—Loews Hotels & Co, co-owner and operator of the hotel portfolio at Universal Orlando Resort, announced the opening date of the company’s third hotel coming to Universal Epic Universe next year. Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel will start taking reservations on October 22 for bookings beginning May 22, 2025.

The company is in the midst of growth as it prepares to open Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort in 2025. Bringing the Orlando hotel portfolio to 11 hotels and 11,000 guestrooms, Universal Helios Grand Hotel combines Loews Hotels’ hospitality and service with Universal’s entertainment and creative theming.

“Our vision for Helios Grand Hotel is to create one of the finest, most immersive entertainment destination resort hotels in the world that is fully integrated with Universal Orlando Resort,” says Alex Tisch, president and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co. “The three hotel openings in the first half of 2025 will be yet another significant milestone for Loews Hotels & Co.”

Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, a 500-room property that will offer views of the park and is a dedicated entrance into Epic Universe for hotel guests with valid theme park admission. Through the lobby’s floor-to-ceiling windows is a view of Celestial Park. The addition of Universal Helios Grand Hotel also brings three reimagined hotel categories to Universal Orlando Resort:

The Signature Collection includes Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel; Hard Rock Hotel; Loews Royal Pacific Resort; and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort. These hotels offer full-service amenities, service, and dining.

Prime Value Hotels include Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort (opening in 2025), as well as Universal Aventura Hotel. These hotels offer a mix of services and amenities.

Value Inns and Suites include Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites. These hotels offer affordable options with standard rooms and suites with kitchenettes.

Loews’ growth strategy extends beyond its historic expansion in Orlando. Earlier this year, the company opened the $550 million, 888-key Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, with 250,000 square feet of meeting space, its second hotel in the Entertainment District of Arlington, Texas.