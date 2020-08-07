Le Parc Suite Hotel in West Hollywood Completes Redesign

LOS ANGELES — Le Parc Suite Hotel announced the completion of a renovation and redesign encompassing its 154 suites, lobby, meeting space, and corridors, along with a new fitness center. Inspired by its location in the Design District of West Hollywood, where fashion and art meet music and film, Le Parc Suite Hotel’s modern redesign includes a curated collection of locally inspired original artwork and vibrant details.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Le Parc Suite Hotel in our dynamic city of West Hollywood,” said Bert Seneca, general manager of Le Parc Suite Hotel. “Our revitalized hotel is designed as a place for everyone, as reflected in our diverse artwork, inviting amenities, and exceptional service. We’re proud to welcome guests to Le Parc Suites where they’ll experience the energy of West Hollywood combined with the comforts of home.”

Designed by Alison Andrus of waldrop+nichols studio, Le Parc Suite Hotel has been reimagined to emulate an exclusive art collector’s upscale metropolitan residence. The hotel incorporates furnishings and art, layering bold colors and patterns, while retaining its residential nature with spacious dwellings and modern conveniences. Eclectic design elements make for exciting statement pieces throughout the property, including the one-of-a-kind lobby chandelier featuring 100 acrylic disks in multiple finishes and the suites’ custom screen dividers with bronze geometric patterned frames. Adjacent to the lobby, the Study Room, a place for coffee service and gathering, has blue lacquered walls juxtaposed against concrete floor with a multi-colored wall covering on the ceiling illuminated by a black fringe chandelier. The hotel’s new corridors have blue carpet that resembles an abstract painting.

Advertisement

Each of Le Parc’s 154 apartment-style suites—ranging from 650 to nearly 1,000 square feet—were redesigned to feel like an elevated private residence. New updates include modern lighting, furnishings, décor, and technology, in addition to new HVAC systems. The separate living areas include a queen sleeper sofa, fireplace, record player, and HDTV, and bedroom areas have king beds or two double beds and large closets. Each suite also includes a kitchenette, dining area, and furnished balcony. Le Parc’s suites offer high-speed WiFi and a variety of spaces to plug-in.

The hotel’s 730-square-foot conference suite is available for meetings, intimate gatherings, and special occasions for groups of up to 40 people. The space has been redesigned with modern décor and abstract artwork and includes a kitchenette, fireplace, and technology needed for a business meeting or presentation. The Rooftop Skydeck also is available, by reservation, for private parties, small weddings, bridal celebrations, press events, photo shoots, trunk shows, castings, and more.

In addition, Le Parc built a new fitness center with 530-square-feet of space for cardio, weightlifting, resistance training, yoga, and stretching.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE