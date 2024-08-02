ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland announced the launch of a user-friendly navigation infrastructure within its platform. This update gives customers an intuitive way to access features and functionality. The horizontal navigation bar, with clear icons and descriptions, lets users access actionable insights and drive sales performance.

The enhancements to the navigation infrastructure represent a step forward in Knowland’s ongoing commitment to provide user experiences. This launch previews the updated user platform currently in development, which will deliver efficiency and value to Knowland users.

User Experience and Discoverability —The horizontal navigation bar offers a clear and predictable layout for users to find the information they need. By displaying menu items by intelligence category, including accounts and events, competition, and markets, Knowland lets users explore different features and functionalities.

Efficiency and Productivity —Users can access frequently used functions, leading to task completion, sales workflows, and decision-making to drive sales performance. The navigation tailored to the user's subscription level contributes to a positive user experience.

Overall Performance Metrics—The most popular menu items are more prominent with clear visual icons and descriptions. This leads to higher engagement with the platform's suite and overall platform retention. Access to account data translates to sales improvement rates and a competitive outlook in the group business landscape.

Jeff Bzdawka, CEO of Knowland, said, “As the hotel sales models continue to evolve, hotel sales resources have broader market responsibilities and, as a result, less time to actively prospect. This new navigation is a direct response to these challenges. It is about empowering our users to focus on what matters most: building relationships and driving revenue. By quickly delivering the right information to their fingertips, we free them up for more productive selling time.”