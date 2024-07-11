Knowland: Las Vegas Continues to Lead Meeting Volume Growth

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that Las Vegas, Nevada, took the lead in meeting volume growth with a solid 22.2 percent increase for June year-over-year (YOY). Ranked second, St. Louis, Missouri, saw a 12 percent increase in YOY growth.

There was an increase in total square footage used and group sizes for both the U.S. top 25 and secondary markets The average space used for meetings in the top 25 markets was 4,127 square feet, with average attendees at 141, while secondary markets came in strong using 4,085 square feet, averaging 132 attendees.