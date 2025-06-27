Revenue Analytics Acquires Climber

ATLANTA, Georgia & LISBON, Portugal—Revenue Analytics announced its acquisition of Climber, a Portugal-based Revenue Management Software (RMS) company serving boutique, independent, and regional chains across Europe, the Americas, and Brazil. The acquisition marks a strategic step in Revenue Analytics’ growth strategy, expanding its product portfolio and accelerating its reach in international markets.

Climber provides a self-learning pricing platform that integrates directly with a hotel’s reservation system and leverages market demand signals, including local events, city demand, market share, and competitors’ data, to automate pricing decisions. In addition to its RMS platform, Climber also offers Climber Market Strategy (CMS) — a tool that delivers aggregated market share data across 40+ cities in Brazil and Portugal.

“This is an investment in accelerated growth and global expansion,” said Bill Brewster, chief executive officer of Revenue Analytics. “Climber not only extends our reach in Europe and Latin America, but also brings us a talented team and a product that complements our mission to deliver pricing precision at scale. Together, we’re creating a broader, more accessible suite of tools for the global hospitality market.”

“We’re thrilled to join the Revenue Analytics team,” said Mario Mouraz, founder of Climber. “Our missions are aligned — we both believe in putting powerful, intelligent pricing tools in the hands of hoteliers. With the scale of Revenue Analytics, we can now deliver an even greater impact and build faster on our vision to democratize Revenue Management.”

As part of the acquisition, the full Climber team will join Revenue Analytics. This move expands Revenue Analytics’ presence across Europe and Latin America. The combined entity will serve a portfolio of over 10,000 hotels across the globe and will launch a new office in Portugal.