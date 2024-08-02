Sonesta Adds 23 Franchised Hotels to Its Global Portfolio

NEWTON, Massachusettes—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced that it added 23 franchised hotels to the company’s global portfolio during the first six months of 2024. The new hotels, with a total of more than 2,000 rooms, include (in order of opening):

Americas Best Value Inn West Memphis—West Memphis, Arkansas

Americas Best Value Inn Stearns—Stearns, Kentucky

Sonesta Essential Houston Hobby Airport—Houston, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn Orlando—Orlando, Florida

Americas Best Value Inn San Antonio Downtown Riverwalk—San Antonio, Texas

Sonesta Essential Houston Westchase—Houston, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn Lincoln—Lincoln, Illinois

Red Lion Hotel Gillette—Gillette, Wyoming

Sonesta Essential Gonzales—Gonzales, Texas

Sonesta Essential Morgantown—Morgantown, West Virginia

Americas Best Value Inn Hamilton—Hamilton, Alabama

Sonesta Essential Orlando—Orlando, Florida

Red Lion Inn & Suites Olathe—Olathe, Kansas

Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove Village—Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Americas Best Value Inn Winston-Salem—Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Sonesta Essential Des Moines—Des Moines, Iowa

Sonesta Hotel Grand Rapids Airport—Grand Rapids, Michigan

Sonesta Essential Fairmont—Fairmont, West Virginia

Sonesta Essential La Porte—La Porte, Texas

Americas Best Value Inn Edgewood—Edgewood, Maryland

Sonesta Essential Van Buren—Van Buren, Arkansas

Knights Inn Bristol—Bristol, Pennsylvania

Sonesta Essential Atlantic City West—Egg Harbor, New Jersey

“The successful addition of 23 new franchised hotels in just six months is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence across our diverse brand portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “Sonesta’s rapid openings in the first half of 2024 exceeded the total number of rooms added in all of 2023 and underscores our commitment to providing diverse and high-quality hospitality options for guests and our franchisees. Our strategic growth plans and robust franchise support system are key drivers in our ability to seamlessly and quickly integrate new hotels into our portfolio.”

In late 2021, Sonesta RL Hotels Franchising Inc. debuted four of the Sonesta-branded brands in the United States with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. Since then, the company has continued implementing growth plans with the launch of four brands introduced in 2023: The James; Sonesta Essential; and two soft brands, Classico Collection by Sonesta and MOD Collection by Sonesta. Earlier this year, Sonesta introduced endorser branding “by Sonesta” to the Red Lion portfolio.

“Our owner-centric approach has been instrumental in expanding Sonesta’s footprnt,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “By leveraging our extensive experience and innovative brand portfolio, we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for both franchisees and guests. We look forward to sustaining this momentum throughout the year.”

Sonesta’s portfolio of 13 brands offers owners and developers a diverse selection spanning the upper upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. Sonesta’s ongoing growth plans, owner-centric approach, market availability and executive accessibility make it a compelling choice for developers.

Guests of nearly all 23 of these new locations can earn or redeem points as members of the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program. Knights Inn hotels are not a part of the singular loyalty program.