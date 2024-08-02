Sonesta Adds 23 Franchised Hotels to Its Global Portfolio

NEWTON, Massachusettes—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced that it added 23 franchised hotels to the company’s global portfolio during the first six months of 2024. The new hotels, with a total of more than 2,000 rooms, include (in order of opening):
- Americas Best Value Inn West Memphis—West Memphis, Arkansas
- Americas Best Value Inn Stearns—Stearns, Kentucky
- Sonesta Essential Houston Hobby Airport—Houston, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn Orlando—Orlando, Florida
- Americas Best Value Inn San Antonio Downtown Riverwalk—San Antonio, Texas
- Sonesta Essential Houston Westchase—Houston, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn Lincoln—Lincoln, Illinois
- Red Lion Hotel Gillette—Gillette, Wyoming
- Sonesta Essential Gonzales—Gonzales, Texas
- Sonesta Essential Morgantown—Morgantown, West Virginia
- Americas Best Value Inn Hamilton—Hamilton, Alabama
- Sonesta Essential Orlando—Orlando, Florida
- Red Lion Inn & Suites Olathe—Olathe, Kansas
- Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove Village—Elk Grove Village, Illinois
- Americas Best Value Inn Winston-Salem—Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Sonesta Essential Des Moines—Des Moines, Iowa
- Sonesta Hotel Grand Rapids Airport—Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Sonesta Essential Fairmont—Fairmont, West Virginia
- Sonesta Essential La Porte—La Porte, Texas
- Americas Best Value Inn Edgewood—Edgewood, Maryland
- Sonesta Essential Van Buren—Van Buren, Arkansas
- Knights Inn Bristol—Bristol, Pennsylvania
- Sonesta Essential Atlantic City West—Egg Harbor, New Jersey
“The successful addition of 23 new franchised hotels in just six months is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence across our diverse brand portfolio,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “Sonesta’s rapid openings in the first half of 2024 exceeded the total number of rooms added in all of 2023 and underscores our commitment to providing diverse and high-quality hospitality options for guests and our franchisees. Our strategic growth plans and robust franchise support system are key drivers in our ability to seamlessly and quickly integrate new hotels into our portfolio.”
In late 2021, Sonesta RL Hotels Franchising Inc. debuted four of the Sonesta-branded brands in the United States with a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. Since then, the company has continued implementing growth plans with the launch of four brands introduced in 2023: The James; Sonesta Essential; and two soft brands, Classico Collection by Sonesta and MOD Collection by Sonesta. Earlier this year, Sonesta introduced endorser branding “by Sonesta” to the Red Lion portfolio.
“Our owner-centric approach has been instrumental in expanding Sonesta’s footprnt,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta’s chief development officer. “By leveraging our extensive experience and innovative brand portfolio, we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for both franchisees and guests. We look forward to sustaining this momentum throughout the year.”
Sonesta’s portfolio of 13 brands offers owners and developers a diverse selection spanning the upper upscale, lifestyle, upscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. Sonesta’s ongoing growth plans, owner-centric approach, market availability and executive accessibility make it a compelling choice for developers.
Guests of nearly all 23 of these new locations can earn or redeem points as members of the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program. Knights Inn hotels are not a part of the singular loyalty program.