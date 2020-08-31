ARLINGTON, Va.—Knowland, which provides group hospitality analytics for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, conference centers, and other meeting venues, recently announced the launch Knowland Prospector, a prospecting solution designed for select service and boutique hotels to increase occupancy and meeting room revenue in today’s highly-constrained market.

Knowland Prospector is designed to provide a fast, simple way for time-constricted executives to search, find, and convert group business that is critical to their return to profitability. With Prospector, hotels can target small group business using filters for distance from their property, meeting size, and previous booking history by hotel class or brand. It gives smaller hotels an advantage to compete and win meeting business they may have overlooked in the past.

Knowland Prospector’s advanced search capability, powered by a database of more than 16 million meetings and events, gives hotel staff the ability to hone-in on small, local business meetings that are occurring, even in the COVID-19 environment, to improve the effectiveness of sales teams in an unpredictable market. Users can proactively target accounts with booking behaviors that fit their hotel profile and today’s gathering restrictions. Using this tool, hotel staff can personalize selling initiatives when reaching out to the organizations and individuals who are gathering in accordance with local guidelines.

Advertisement

“Imagine the value of booking just one or two additional 30-person events each month,” said Kristi White, vice president of product management, Knowland. “The smaller meetings characterized by COVID-19 are a perfect fit for select service and boutique hotels—and hotels can find them in Prospector. It’s what can move the profit needle for a small property. Knowland Prospector gives small hotels the boost they need in today’s environment to find and win emerging local and regional group revenue.”

To support industry recovery, Knowland is providing a limited number of select service and boutique hotels with complimentary access to this new solution through a free 90-day trial that will be available to hotels with 10,000 square feet of meeting space or less in 80 global markets.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE