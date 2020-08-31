Viceroy Washington DC Opens in Logan Circle

Washington, D.C. — Viceroy Washington DC, the first Viceroy Hotels & Resorts property in the Washington metropolitan area, recently debuted in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood. With an address along the 14th Street corridor, Viceroy Washington DC includes 178 guestrooms and suites, an all-season outdoor patio and grab-and-go coffee bar, flexible work areas, and public spaces adorned with notable art pieces.

Viceroy Washington DC practices all Viceroy Promise of Cleanliness protocols, including physical distancing and mask requirements, hand sanitation stations, and guestrooms disinfected with hospital-grade products, plus thoughtful amenities such as in-room touchless, voice-controlled Google Nest Hub virtual concierges.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for the hospitality industry and opening Viceroy Washington DC despite the challenging circumstances is a proud milestone for our brand,” said Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. “We’ve taken time to reflect on how to deliver an experience both Washintonians and travelers are seeking right now. Opening our doors to host the neighborhood provides a safe gathering place and warm welcome when it’s needed most.”

The building’s facade includes a mural by Brandon Hill, local muralist and co-founder of No Kings Collective. BPM Coffee & Wine, home to the largest outdoor patio off of 14th Street, is designed for small, safe get-togethers, surrounded by greenery and complimented with plush seating nooks and fire pits. Artisanal coffee, gourmet tea, and house-baked goods are served for breakfast and lunch, and a menu of wine, beer, cocktails, and light bites is available as the sun sets. The hotel’s rooftop offers space for work, relaxation, or an intimate wedding. Throughout the indoor public spaces, open enclaves—including a large custom-made communal table adjacent to the lobby—were curated to inspire creativity and offer flexible places to safely gather.

The hotel’s rooms and suites have calming, neutral color palettes complemented by whimsical art and custom jazz playlists inspired by the neighborhood’s creative history. Oversized desks offer a comfortable set up for remote workers seeking office space outside the home, and the new “Work From Hotel” rates offer flexible long-term options.

Other notable guestroom features include SONIFI on the TV to allow for personal device streaming, a marble bathroom with a walk-in glass shower, and a voice-controlled Google Nest Hub that acts as a virtual concierge.

With more than 5,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space, including a 1,695 square foot ballroom, Viceroy Washington DC has flexibility to accommodate an array of socially distant configurations to meet evolving needs. The expansive outdoor patio and rooftop can be arranged to accommodate everything from couples seeking an intimate wedding to businesses needing a creative environment for employees to come together safely.

Staying true to the brand’s design-driven ethos, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts tapped EDG Interior Architecture + Design to concept Viceroy Washington DC’s warm and vibrant aesthetic representing the layered culture of Washington DC. The hotel’s gallery has notable art pieces including a cardboard collage of DC-native Marvin Gaye and a llama print wearing the iconic rim glasses of former president Theodore Roosevelt. The Salon provides a gathering place for catching up with friends or fellow guests.

Coming soon will be two additional highlights for the property: Dovetail, Viceroy’s contemporary bar and restaurant offering shared plates and local spirits, and Hush, a seasonal rooftop bar. The property’s Gallery space will soon become home to a rotating art exhibit curated by local galleries.

Later this year, Hotel Zena will join Viceroy Washington DC as the second Viceroy property to open in the District.

