LOUISVILLE, Kentucky—Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM) announced it will assume management operations for the Canopy by Hilton Downtown Louisville, a $75 million, 168-key hotel in the city’s historic district. With more than 80 properties in its portfolio, the hotel is DHM’s first assignment in Kentucky and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2024.

The expansion into Kentucky shows DHM’s capabilities in hospitality management across assets in domestic and international markets. The hotel will be developed by New York-based Zyyo, which acquired the site in 2020, and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies. Zyyo is also serving as the project’s architect and construction manager, with Louisville-based Bellé Noble Entertainment Group designated as the hotel’s food and beverage operator.

“Expanding into a new market offers an opportunity for our team to serve discerning guests with a tailored approach that exceeds expectations,” said David Buddemeyer, founder and president, Driftwood Hospitality Management. “Recognizing the unique aspects of the surrounding location and what it means for those visiting the area, our team looks forward to providing a rich experience that conveys the local flair of Downtown Louisville.”

Set to be delivered in Q4 2024, the hotel is located near Whiskey Row, the Kentucky International Convention Center, and the KFC Yum Center Arena.

“We always strive to take a local approach for every hotel we manage, and this holds true especially when it comes to food and beverage options,” said Bryan Postema, chief operating officer, Driftwood Hospitality Management. “Whether it’s a poolside cocktail, a scenic rooftop view with carefully curated bites, or luxurious dining from one of the nation’s premier restauranteurs, our mission is to provide an unmatched experience that goes beyond the average hotel stay.”

Led by Kevin Grangier, founder, president, and CEO of Bellé Noble Entertainment Group, will be presenting Bourré Bonne Steakhouse to the hotel, as well as a new rooftop restaurant and bar.

“We look forward to this exciting new opportunity to work on such an innovative project alongside Nick Campisano and his team at Zyyo,” added Andrew Stevens, EVP of acquisitions and development, Driftwood Hospitality Management. “He has developed a truly exceptional hotel with an incredible attention to detail that elevates the guest experience in every sense.”

“Since 2019, I have been impressed by the evolution of Driftwood’s management capabilities, as well as their comprehensive abilities to maximize the Canopy Brand,” said Nick Campisano, founder and CEO of Zyyo. “It is an honor to partner with them on this project, and hopefully it is the first of many.”

Additional onsite amenities will include a fitness center with a press juice bar and more than 5,100 square feet of meeting space, including a rooftop ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.