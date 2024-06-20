Knowland Select Launches for Hotels With Limited Meeting Space

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland introduced Knowland Select, a new product for hotels with limited meeting space. Knowland Select subscribers will receive a list of target accounts for upcoming need periods directly to the seller’s inbox. It provides a low-cost option to help optimize resources, save time, and improve performance while ensuring a flow of qualified local prospects.

Identifying active accounts in a particular market can be stressful and time-consuming for sales teams, especially for smaller hotels with smaller staff. It can be difficult to decipher which accounts best fit a property, and sales staff can become overwhelmed as they conduct both sales and operations duties. Knowland Select simplifies prospecting for qualified accounts using automated emails and alerts.

Driven by customer requests for stronger group sales tools in select-service hotels, Knowland developed and piloted a solution with hotel groups to have effective delivery of actionable prospects. The general market release is scheduled for later this summer.

Knowland Select enables sales personnel to prospect at scale with efficiency and performance. Alerts provide account intelligence to foster prospecting automation by allowing operators to capture more business in a competitive market.

An account summary details booking behaviors, including how that account may have booked in a market or with a brand or how active it is in specific months, featuring an indicator for multi-day events. Each identified account includes a link to additional details within Knowland Select, including Account Summary, Market Summary, Top 3 Markets, Top Brands Booked, and Active Event Months.

Operators receive an emailed report of up to 250 accounts that had smaller event bookings, reflecting data the quarter ahead from the year before. Account intelligence and prospecting automation give sellers everything they need to take advantage of booking window lead time.

A weekly New Account Alert helps leaders keep updated on new and emerging business in their market and identifies accounts that have not visited their sub-market in five or more years. The emailed report is delivered weekly and highlights new activity in a designated submarket.

Jeff Bzdawka, CEO, Knowland, said, “Knowland Select empowers limited service hotels, hardest hit by the recent travel slowdown, with automated prospecting. It streamlines prospecting for the segment’s diverse hotel teams by directly delivering qualified accounts and contacts to the seller’s inbox, boosting productivity and group business growth. Importantly, Knowland Select expands our suite of platform offerings to provide valuable sales intelligence solutions for all hotel sizes and chain scales in a portfolio. And with its accessible price point, it lowers the barrier to entry for automated prospecting at scale and helps hotels unlock a clear return on investment.”