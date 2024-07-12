Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: Fourth of July Holiday Contributes to Lower U.S. Hotel Performance
By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—Due to the Fourth of July, the U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance results from the previous week and mixed comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 6, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance
June 30-July 6, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 61.3 percent (down 0.9 percent)
ADR: $157.27 (up 0.5 percent)
RevPAR: $96.35 (down 0.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 15.5 percent to 56.6 percent), ADR (up 35.1 percent to $197.23), and RevPAR (up 56.1 percent to $111.72).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in St. Louis (down 25.4 percent to $58.65) and Tampa (down 13.5 percent to $100.65).

Knowland: Las Vegas Continues to Lead Meeting Volume Growth
AHLA Makes Statement About Human Trafficking Awareness Training Recognition Act
LODGING Staff
