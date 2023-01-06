Knowland and Pyramid Global Hospitality Expand Relationship

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland and Pyramid Global Hospitality have expanded their relationship, implementing the group data solution in additional properties and using the platform across its portfolio in the Americas.

Pyramid Global is recognized for its data-driven approach to hotel management, including its sales strategy. The expanded Knowland partnership includes providing properties with Knowland’s data insights to drive account strategy and direct sales efforts.

Jeff Weggeman, vice president of sales and marketing, Pyramid Global Hospitality, said, “Our priority for business analytics is high-quality data that offers actionable insights with easy incorporation into daily operations. We rely on Knowland’s data to help our sales teams unlock opportunities beyond their traditional comp sets, such as market segmentation, new competitor activity, and past buying behaviors and preferences of target accounts. Having this knowledge at their fingertips provides our sales teams with the leverage they need to book more business. We have partnered with Knowland for years, and their hands-on, willing-to-support approach has been key to ensuring property adoption and user engagement.”

Jeff Bzdawka, CEO, Knowland, said, “We are thrilled to renew and build upon our long-term partnership with Pyramid Global Hospitality. As a data innovator, Pyramid Global embraces Knowland as a must-have tool to help its properties navigate the increasingly competitive hospitality market. We look forward to enabling portfolio leaders and property-level teams through actionable data insights. This, combined with the commitment of our staff to enhance sales operations and productivity, drives efficiency and profitable growth across the Pyramid portfolio.”

Pyramid Global provides its portfolio with tools allowing a methodical exploration of each hotel’s data. That commitment creates a culture of improvement in how the company approaches its direct sales effort.

The Knowland Platform provides the following to Pyramid properties: