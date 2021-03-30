SAN FRANCISCO — Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants recently launched a partnership with literary platform Literary Hub offering a curated book club for travelers. The partnership includes seasonal, themed reading lists with books selected by Literary Hub’s editorial team, and an on-property lending program for guests to check out the recommended books while staying at any of the 29 participating Kimpton hotels. Those interested in joining along from home can purchase the texts on their own and take part in Kimpton’s conversations around the selected books.

Kimpton and Lit Hub will unveil each season’s curated books on both brands’ social media channels, blogs, and email communications. Over the course of this year-long partnership, Kimpton and Literary Hub will also offer virtual Q&As, readings, and more with both established and up-and-coming authors, publishers, and local independent bookstore owners.

“Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to connect with others safely and virtually, hear diverse perspectives, and become part of a larger community,” said Kathleen Reidenbach, Kimpton’s chief commercial officer. “Travel has historically been one way to meet those very human needs—but since in-person contact with others is limited, we decided to come up with a creative solution to bring people together. Bibliophile or not, we hope this partnership gives Kimpton fans a safe way to bring a bit more humanity to their life—whether they are travelling or in the comfort of their own homes.”

Advertisement

The Kimpton x Lit Hub spring reading list is themed “Women Write Now.” Timed to Women’s History Month in March, each of these titles is written by a female author exploring contemporary issues and what it’s like to be human in this day and age. The writers confront topics like race and freedom, family obligations and crises, expectations for women, and the highs and lows of internet culture. The first collection of curated book recommendations from Kimpton and Literary Hub includes “How Beautiful We Were” by Imbolo Mbue, “No One is Talking About This” by Patricia Lockwood, and “Uncanny Valley” by Anna Wiener.

“We’re thrilled to be helping Kimpton provide their guests with the very best in contemporary literature. And really… Why fill that extra suitcase with books when they’ll be waiting for you at your destination?” said Jonny Diamond, editor, Literary Hub. “The books we’ve selected for this season display the variety and depth with which literature by contemporary women writers reflects and responds to our shifting world. They are brilliant, moving works of art that also function as incisive, up-to-the-minute commentary on these times.”

In addition to launching the book club, Kimpton will be partnering with Literary Hub to provide additional experiences. Literary Hub regularly pens its Literary Long Weekend series, highlighting spots to visit, places to eat, and bookstores and libraries for literary lovers on the road. Kimpton will be sharing these city-specific guides on its social media channels and at its participating hotels for guests looking for itineraries infused with literary culture. Literary Hub will also be creating new guides for cities with Kimpton hotels to add more destinations to its Literary Long Weekend series. Additionally, participating Kimpton hotels will offer recommended local bookstores to visit while in town, as curated by experts at Literary Hub.