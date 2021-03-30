ASJ Homes Plans to Build Shipping Container Micro Hotels

Ann Arbor, Mich. — Developer Darius Smith recently announced the launch of ASJ Homes, a new leader in modern shipping container houses. Smith also announced a new cryptocurrency called Container Tokens, which will be used to raise funds for a new chain of shipping container boutique micro hotels.

After years of renovating homes, Smith is venturing into new home construction via shipping containers, which makes building less expensive and quicker. ASJ Homes will offer one- and two-story options, considering each client’s vision and the environment around the home. The L2 lofts model is 1,600+ square feet and has an open-space, loft-style home with raw and/or siding exterior options and custom interiors.

“The container home industry is projected to reach $73 billion by 2025, so we are very excited to enter this growing sector and make our mark with this new technology,” said Smith, founder and CEO of ASJ Homes.



Advertisement

In addition, the company is fusing two trillion-dollar industries—shipping container construction and cryptocurrency—to produce the Container Token, a utility token that can be used to book a room, suite, or event space at each hotel and pay for food, drinks, and spa sessions.

“We’ve determined that cryptocurrency is a viable investment in the container hotel sector, so we’re very excited that Container Tokens are the first of its kind,” added Smith. “These utility tokens will promote a safe and smooth transaction between the investors and users of our container hotel ecosystem, and provide hotel guests with a state-of-the-art, trend-setting experience. We believe our hotels and Container Tokens will forever change construction, service, and the crypto world.”

ASJ Homes’ micro hotels will be cost-effective to build, easily modified to fit a variety of purposes, and designed for strength and durability. The hotels’ modular elements will help to simplify the design, planning, and transportation process. The hotels will include event space, restaurants, outdoor shipping container pools, and themed hot tub spas.

“Sometimes you have to be able to peek into the future and see where your company is going to go and opportunities where we can pioneer,” said Smith. “One area we identified is the commercial side of the shipping container world and boutique micro hotels.”

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News