Kimpton Denver Tech Center to Open in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO—Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announced plans to open the first lifestyle hotel in the Denver Tech Center neighborhood in early 2024. Marking the brand’s third property in the city, Kimpton Denver Tech Center will offer locally inspired restaurant and bar concepts for the Belleview Station development and its surrounding businesses and local residents.

Owned by DTC Hospitality Investors, LLC, and developed by Cypress 16, LLC in conjunction with McClurg Century Investments, LLC, Kimpton Denver Tech Center will be a new-build hotel featuring 190 guestrooms, including 14 suites. KGD Architecture will serve as the property architect and KARAMANN will outfit the hotel’s interiors. Harvey Cleary Builders will serve as the general contractor for the construction of the project.

As with all Kimptons, amenities and services such as morning coffee and tea service, evening social hour, a “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, in-room yoga mats, on-site fitness center, complimentary bicycles, and pet-friendly policies are part of the guest experience. It wouldn’t be a Kimpton without a restaurant and bar experience as well. Accompanying a ground-floor restaurant and bar, the 19th-floor rooftop bar and lounge will serve as a music venue and offer indoor and outdoor access to views of the Rocky Mountains.

“The U.S. Mountain Region has always been an appealing market for us,” said Mike DeFrino, CEO, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “The success of properties such as the Hotel Born in Denver’s Union Station and the Armory Hotel in Bozeman, Montana confirm that our adventurous spirit and work hard play hard mentality have found a like-minded home here. We’re thrilled to be expanding in Colorado and look forward to working alongside our partners at DTC Hospitality to bring their vision to life and infuse our heartfelt care and passion for highly personalized experiences into the new Kimpton Denver Tech Center.”

Denver Tech Center (DTC) has become a gateway to the city’s southeast business corridor and a hub for the region’s high-tech industry. In recent years, the neighborhood has also seen Denver residents migrating to the DTC. With the influx of locals, DTC is emerging as more than a corporate business center and appeals to a leisure destination with numerous retail, restaurant, and entertainment venues. Additionally, DTC has access to downtown Denver via the Southeast Light Rail and travelers inbound from Denver International Airport.

“We are thrilled to become part of Belleview Station and partner with Kimpton to bring a vibrant full-service boutique hotel to DTC,“ said Gary Roffe, managing partner, DTC Hospitality. Our distinctive restaurant and rooftop venue will add new experiences to an area rich in community and the place we call home.”

When it opens in early 2024, Kimpton Denver Tech Center will join Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Downtown Denver and Kimpton Hotel Born in Union Station as Kimpton’s third boutique hotel in Colorado’s greater Denver market.