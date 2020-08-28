InTown Suites to Roll Out Newly Design Suites Across 188 Properties

ATLANTA — InTown Suites, which has 196 properties in 22 states, recently unveiled its fully redesigned suites and a newly designed lobby. Specifically designed with long-term stays in mind, these “premium suites” have separate places to work, dine, and relax.

The newly designed suites include a modern kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, ceramic glass stovetop, and microwave. The rooms have more storage areas with built-in closets, a bedside table, a dresser, a coffee table with lift top, and bathroom vanities. Custom plush mattress and bedding add comfort, while accent rugs and contemporary artwork are designed to make guests feel at home. To help guests stay connected, rooms have new lighting with USB charging ports.

“Premium suites” are currently available at more than 57 properties nationwide. By the end of the year, all 188 InTown properties will have “premium suites” along with up to 49″ HDTVs with expanded premium channels from SHOWTIME. In addition to the suite renovation program, all properties received extensive exterior renovation upgrades that brought consistency across the brand.

Ash Kapur, president and CEO at InTown Suites, said that the renovated suites “pair guest feedback with expert design.” Kapur added, “We have made remarkable improvements to our product offering over the past year. The launch of InTown Suites Select and our ‘premium suites’ marks the completion of the first phase of our plan. By the end of 2020, all remaining InTown Suites will have ‘premium’ guestrooms available. Even during COVID-19 driven restrictions, demand for these suites continues to grow, which confirms we have created something that was truly needed in this space.”

