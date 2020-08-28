Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. — Lendlease has completed renovations on the previous Landmark Inn, which is now branded as the Holiday Inn Express on Hunter Army Airfield, an IHG Army Hotel.

Hotel renovations include 74 newly branded exterior entrance Holiday Inn Express guestrooms, a new guest fitness facility, a laundry facility, an updated business center, a new pavilion with picnic tables and grills, and renovations to the hotel’s lobby. Additionally, the hotel was updated with a new entryway and new interior finishes and furniture throughout. The breakfast area was renovated to a full Express Start breakfast bar, a signature amenity of the Holiday Inn Express brand.

“Lendlease performed extensive updates to the Holiday Inn Express on Hunter Army Airfield to ensure we are meeting the unique needs of our military travelers today,” said Gretchen Turpen, SVP, head of lodging for Lendlease. “Our focus is providing hotels that improve the quality of life of service members and their families. Our updated facilities and amenities, as well as our commitment to providing enhanced cleanliness protocols here at Hunter Army Airfield, do just that by providing a safe, relaxing atmosphere and comfortable stay for all of our guests.”

Part of the Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL) program, Lendlease is the owner, developer, design-builder, and asset manager for the hotel, and the exclusive developer for the Department of Defense’s only lodging privatization program. IHG is the hotel operator and manager of IHG Army Hotels, which are located on 40 U.S. military installations and provide service and amenities tailored to meet the needs of military travel. The renovation at Hunter Army Airfield was complete on June 30, 2020.

“Holiday Inn Express is one the world’s largest and best-known hotel brands where travelers know they can rely on a clean, consistent, and comfortable stay and we are proud of the transformation of this property to serve military travelers and their families. The Savannah area, all the way down to the Golden Isles, is a beautiful part of Georgia and we know that this property will provide true hospitality to travelers through Hunter Army Airfield for years to come,” said Chuck Sourbeer, head of operations, IHG Army Hotels.

Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, LTC Stephan R. Bolton added, “All our partners here on Hunter Army Airfield provide great options and opportunities that help improve the quality of life for our service-members and their families. I’m excited to see the new renovations at IHG and I’m glad they are able to provide such a high standard of service to our military community.”

Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels have delivered 23 Holiday Inn Express hotels, 13 Candlewood Suites hotels, one Staybridge Suites hotel, and 15 Historia Collection hotels throughout the United States, including the Candlewood Suites on Redstone Arsenal, the first in the United States to be constructed completely of Cross Laminated Timber, and the newly-completed 311-room Candlewood Suites on Fort Gordon, the largest in the world.

