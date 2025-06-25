GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Hospitality America announced the opening of Hotel Avail Rogers, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, marking the Hilton brand’s debut in Rogers, Arkansas, and expanding Hilton’s portfolio. This is Hospitality America’s second managed hotel in Arkansas, its sixteenth Hilton hotel, and one of 14 properties developed by Windsor Aughtry, with four more in the pipeline.

The newly constructed 168-room property is located in the Pinnacle Hills neighborhood. Guests at Hotel Avail will have access to the Rogers Convention Center, Walmart AMP, Topgolf, and the Razorback Greenway.

“This property reflects our commitment to creating distinctive guest experiences that are deeply connected to the communities we serve,” said Ben Campbell, president and chief executive officer of Hospitality America. “We’re proud to partner with Windsor Aughtry and Hilton to bring this vision to life in Rogers.”

“Hotel Avail embodies the essence of the Tapestry Collection brand—authenticity, elevated design, and a strong sense of place,” said Matt Disheroon, area general manager of Hotel Avail Rogers. “From thoughtful in-room amenities to locally rooted dining and gathering spaces, every detail was designed to offer business and leisure travelers something distinctively Northwest Arkansas.”

Where Elevated Charm Meets Modern Travel

The hotel’s guestrooms and suites offer spa-inspired showers, linens, Aromatherapy bath amenities, in-room Nespresso machines, and smart-tech integrations like Peloton streaming and the Calm app for relaxation. Guests can choose from standard rooms or opt for a balcony room, a signature king, or one of six Founders Suites. Two deluxe two-bedroom suites are also available for families or extended stays.

Dining & Gathering

Hotel Avail includes two dining concepts from hospitality partner Indigo Road. Oak Steakhouse Rogers offers a refined dining experience with private dining and a rooftop terrace. Little Acorn Café & Bar, the hotel’s all-day concept, transitions from artisan Onyx Coffee Lab brews and fresh pastries in the morning to craft cocktails and curated wines in the evening.

Designed for Connection

Hotel Avail provides more than 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including two ballrooms that can be divided into five breakout rooms, a pre-function area, and 2,900 square feet of outdoor event space. The Horizon Ballroom on the sixth floor provides panoramic views of Rogers and the surrounding Ozarks.

“Hotel Avail is more than a place to stay—it’s a place to launch your experience,” said Bailie Sonnentag, director of sales. “Whether you’re attending a corporate conference, catching a show at the AMP, or exploring the Greenway by bike, you’ll find the perfect mix of style, comfort, and connectivity here.”