Inside Hotel Effie Sandestin

Relaxed Elegance

On the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Miramar Beach on the Florida Panhandle sits Hotel Effie Sandestin. The hotel officially opened its doors in early February 2021 following COVID-19 setbacks. Combining authentic southern hospitality and golf club luxury, Hotel Effie has 250 guestrooms and suites, 20,000 square-feet of meeting and events space, and 13,000 square-feet of ballroom access. Guestrooms and suites were inspired by the local area and designed with function and relaxed elegance in mind, configured to best suit guests’ needs.

Hotel Effie’s rooftop pool is the only one on Florida’s Emerald Coast, and it offers wine, cocktails, and a curated menu by James Beard Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson. Chef Acheson is also leading the hotel’s other food and beverage outlets, including: Ovide, a breakfast, lunch, and dinner restaurant; The Lobby Bar, a social bar serving drinks and small plates; and Sweetbay Coffee, a grab-and-go marketplace. Managed by Highgate and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection, Hotel Effie guests are welcomed to enjoy offerings of the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, including its beaches and bay front, tennis courts, and marina. Hotel Effie is also within walking distance from the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort’s pedestrian area, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, which offers retail and boutique shops, dining, and nightlife.

