First Hotel by Sandestin Investments Opening in 2020

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL– Sandestin Investments, LLC is launching its family-owned hotel, set to debut in early summer of 2020. Hotel Effie Sandestin is now accepting leisure and group reservations. The hotel features 250 guest rooms with multiple room types, a three-meal restaurant, craft cocktail lobby bar, and in-room dining all curated by Chef Hugh Acheson. It also boasts a spa, fitness center, rooftop pool, and 20,000 sq. ft. of meeting space including a 13,000-sq. ft. ballroom.

Hotel Effie creates a personalized experience that surrounds each guest with a welcoming environment. Tom Becnel and his daughter, Sara Becnel, vice president of development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, worked on this project together.

Chef Hugh Acheson is developing the food and beverage outlets throughout the hotel including a three-meal restaurant, coffee bar and market, lobby bar, rooftop pool bar and in-room dining.

Design Continuum, Inc. worked closely with Sara to conceive the interiors for Hotel Effie featuring solutions for the modern traveler. Taking inspiration from the locale, sandy limestone floors and a palette of natural textures form the neutral envelope while bold chartreuse highlights interior features. Linear grained grey wood is utilized as a contemporary framework throughout and is paired with linen and mixed maritime metals, as displayed in the lobby pilasters with large-scale sconces. Light fixtures are inspired by naval lamps and will be elevated with crystal and glass accents.

Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company, will manage the newly developed hotel. Hotel Effie is being constructed by Batson-Cook, a company that builds a wide range of commercial projects. Cooper Carry, which specializes in the design of hospitality, residential and restaurant projects, is the architect for the hotel project.

Hotel Effie’s booking website is open for reservations for stays beginning early summer 2020.