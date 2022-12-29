Infor Announces an Expanded Partnership With Oliver Hospitality

NEW YORK—Infor announced an expanded partnership with Oliver Hospitality. Infor HMS has previously been implemented at five Oliver Hospitality properties to unify and refine hotel operations. Oliver Hospitality has decided to expand its work with Infor for its new Marconi Conference Center located just outside of Marshall, California.

Oliver Hospitality chose to expand the organization’s footprint with the company because of Infor’s knowledge of the hospitality industry. Through the Infor hospitality suite, Oliver Hospitality is able to provide an experience for all users. Specifically, Infor’s hospitality management system has provided the organization with a hub for operations and helped to establish a foundation to deliver guest experience.

“Our brand continues to grow across the country, so this was a strategic investment for our organization. We chose to expand our partnership with Infor because they’ve proven to our team that they were going to be a true partner throughout the implementation,” said Chett Abramson, Oliver Hospitality COO. “As Oliver Hospitality continues to innovate and open new properties, Infor’s ability to scale will be key to improving real-time access to important data and keeping elevated guest experiences at the center of every decision we make.”

The decision to modernize the organization’s HMS will also help internal teams eliminate many timeworn manual processes to can streamline daily operations.

“We’re excited to partner with a respected brand like Oliver Hospitality that understands how important it is to provide guests with memorable experiences. We want to make sure we provide their teams with real-time information that is readily available when it’s needed to help inform decisions,” said Stewart Applbaum, Infor executive vice president and general manager. “The hospitality industry has gone through a transformative period, and embracing emerging cloud-based technology plays an integral part in staying competitive in a data-driven world. Infor is committed to helping hoteliers streamline operations, maximize profitability, deliver great guest experiences, and compete today and in the future.”

Infor HMS allows for guest control, visibility, and preferences via mobile devices and offers contactless and paperless check-in and check-out, add-on options, and room and maintenance request features. The solution can also inform engagement strategies via CRM capabilities to tailor experiences according to guest profiles and leverage mobility tools for hotel staff.