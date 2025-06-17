GLENWOOD, Maryland—Hotel Investor Apps announced its official rebrand to HIA and the launch of a new website. Timed with the company’s 10th anniversary, the rebrand reflects HIA’s expanded vision to serve all hospitality businesses with integrated financial and operational solutions.

“Rebranding as HIA is more than a name change–it signals our evolution and the broader value we deliver to the hospitality industry,” said Charlie Fritsch, CEO and founder, HIA. “Our new tagline, ‘Hospitality, Intelligence, and Accounting,’ speaks to the three foundational pillars of our platform. It also underscores our commitment to serving not only hotels but the entire hospitality industry.”

Initially built for hotel finance teams, the HIA platform has evolved into an ERP and business intelligence solution serving the broader hospitality industry, including resorts, casinos, restaurants, and golf courses.

While the brand and visual identity have evolved, HIA remains grounded in the same core values, delivering technology, hospitality expertise, and customer service.

HIA platform highlights include:

The industry’s only full ERP purpose-built for hospitality

Expansion into business intelligence, covering operations, finance, labor, and reputation management

A proprietary GL-level history import tool for accurate onboarding

Advanced budgeting and forecasting tools built into accounting

Over 13,000 single sign-on bank connections for real-time cash monitoring

An expanding ecosystem of over 60 pre-built, integrated hospitality technology partners

“With this rebrand and new website, we are better positioned to deliver on our mission to empower hospitality leaders with the technology and intelligence they need to succeed,” said Charlie Fritsch, CEO and founder, HIA.