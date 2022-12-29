This Week’s Comings & Goings

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City announced the hire of Nathan Sporbert as general manager. Sporbert brings eight years of industry experience to the new role, most recently serving as hotel manager for the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.

HALYCON announced the appointment of McClinton Heil as general manager of hotel operations. Heil previously held a general manager role at Hotel Emblem, Viceroy in San Francisco, California.

Proper Hospitality announced the appointment of Manuel Portillo as executive chef at Hotel June’s flagship property in West Los Angeles, California. Portillo will bring his own personal style to culinary offerings across the property.

Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Florida, announced the appointment of Clayton Parrett as executive chef. Parrett will direct daily culinary operations at the hotel’s HEW Parlor 7 Chophouse and Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar.

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale announced the appointment of Yulissa Acosta as chef de cuisine for the resort’s signature restaurant, Hearth ’61. Acosta first joined the team in 2017 as a cook and became sous chef in 2018.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced new leadership appointments: Colleen Birch, chief operating officer; Stephen Singer, chief financial officer; Daniel Espino, chief people officer; Marc Guarino, chief technology officer; and Stacie Michaels, general counsel.