ATLANTA—IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) today announced that its upscale voco brand has arrived in the Americas with the first locations planned for New York City, St. Augustine, Florida, and Columbia, Missouri. Initially launched outside of the Americas in 2018 with the first hotel in Australia, the voco brand “combines the informality and charm of an independent hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand” with a focus on conversion opportunities, according to IHG.

IHG introduced voco as a new upscale opportunity to owners in the Americas earlier this year, and potential projects are under consideration in key cities, leisure destinations, and college markets. In IHG’s Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa (EMEAA) region, the brand has 12 hotels currently open. voco will expand to 19 countries over the next five years with a current global development pipeline of 28 new properties. IHG plans to continue to grow the brand in urban and leisure locations worldwide.

“voco Hotels is one of our highest potential, most flexible brands for owners, with diverse projects and markets ranging from the 470-room voco Dubai to the newly announced 50-room Franklin Hotel in Manhattan,” said Julienne Smith, senior vice president, development, Americas, IHG. “As the voco brand makes its debut in the Americas, it is generating terrific momentum with our initial three signings illustrating how strongly it resonates with owners seeking to enhance the originality of an existing property or develop a new hotel, while also tapping into IHG’s powerful global network and enterprise offerings.”

The first three voco Hotels projects in the Americas are: