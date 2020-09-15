DALLAS — A group of hotel and real estate veterans have launched Hospitality Advisory Associates (HAA) to help hospitality companies navigate every stage of the hospitality investment life cycle. Led by Dinesh Chandiramani, the team—which includes Mike Amaral, Mike Dickersbach, Stephen Nass, Eric Neri, Will Pfister, Jeff Stone, Wayne Susser, Alan Tallis, and Ryan Wall—has more than 240 years of combined experience in the industry and a presence in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Tampa.

“The owners, developers, managers, and brands are being forced to revise their business model because of the daunting challenges that hotels are facing,” said Dinesh Chandiramani, HAA founder and CEO. “Adaptation is critical for them to survive in the lingering post-COVID-19 era. While the current pandemic has fundamentally changed the hospitality industry, strategies can be implemented to safeguard profitability. The HAA team’s passion, diverse skillset, and national presence can help clients not just survive these tumultuous times, but to thrive.”

HAA will provide services including: Operational optimization program; technology cost structure review; staffing efficiency analysis, training, and task force placement; sales and marketing strategic planning; food and beverage consulting; recovery occupancy, ADR, and net income forecasts; brand/management search and selection; strategic FF&E planning, budgeting, and brand negotiations; renovation construction management services; debt and equity restructuring; and expert testimony for foreclosure and bankruptcy.

Hospitality Advisory Associates also formed a “Hospitality Tech Experts” division, which focuses on integrating cutting edge technology into the hospitality industry.

“Now more than ever, technology is critical to the hospitality industry,” said Chandiramani. “That’s why we created a special division to help the industry adapt. Used wisely, the right technology platform can enhance operational efficiency for maximized profits while simultaneously improving the guest experience and safety.”

