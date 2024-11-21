DALLAS, Texas—HotelKey announced that IHG Hotels & Resorts has named the company’s technology platform as its first approved cloud-based property management system (PMS) solution for limited-service brands in the United States and Canada.

Announced earlier this week at the 2024 IHG Americas Investors & Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, HotelKey’s technology platform provides performance and efficiency for IHG’s select-service brands including: Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels, Garner, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

HotelKey’s solution provides hotel owners and operators with turnkey property management. It also allows their teams to prioritize guest engagement, upsell opportunities, stay enhancements, and the IHG One Rewards enrollment process while reducing the operations around daily tasks.

“IHG is working hard to drive step-change performance for our hotels through modern, connected technology. Over the last year, we enhanced the capabilities of our Guest Reservation System, introduced a cutting-edge revenue management platform, and now, we’re evolving the core property system—the PMS,” said Jolie Fleming, chief product and technology officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “HotelKey’s cloud-based property management is another step in our journey to offer a best-in-class suite of technology for IHG hotels.”

Advertisement

“We are excited to bring our technology platform to IHG’s limited-service portfolio, driving enhanced guest experience and operational efficiency at each property,” said Aditya Thyagarajan, co-founder and president, HotelKey.

HotelKey will be deployed at 250 IHG properties by the end of this year, with a goal of 1,500 properties online by the end of 2025.

“Through our close collaboration with the IHG team, we’re committed to delivering a seamless transition that paves the way for long-term success,” said Fareed Ahmad, co-founder and CEO, HotelKey.